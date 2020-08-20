



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday confirmed the attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno, State by the Boko Haram/Islamic of West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP). The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja, noted that three soldiers who were fatally wounded later […]

The post ISWAP terrorists attack troops, kill 3 soldiers in Borno appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper