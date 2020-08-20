Police to commence recruitment screening August 24





Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16. “Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables): physical and credential screening to commence from August 24 to September 6, 2020,” Police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on […]

