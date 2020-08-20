PTF raises concern over recent case of infection amongst some students sitting for the SSCE

Says Nigeria now have capacity for 15,000 tests per day, presently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 (PTF) has said that the recent case of infection amongst some students sitting for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations calls for more vigilance by the education sector and all Nigerians .

PTF noted that the county’s testing infrastructure has been increased to undertake up to 15,000 tests per day though the country is currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due to people still not subjecting themselves for testing and enjoined Nigerians to get tested.

Chairman of PTF and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha who disclosed this at the pabels briefing yesterday in Abuja noted that the World Health Organisation (W.HO.) had issued warnings on Vaccine Nationalism and that young people are aiding the spread of the virus adding that the…