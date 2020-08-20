Rapper Erigga Is Getting Married To His Long Time GirlfriendGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Wedding bells! In a post on Instagram, Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga has announced that he and the love of his life Morenike are set to get married on the 3rd of October.

Attaching images of himself and his darling, he captioned the first images: “#NIGGA2020 who is ready to chop jollof rice Oct 3rd?” and the second post, he wrote: “#NIGGA2020 you no go fall in love or you want make we push you OCT 3rd?”

This has generated lots of happy reactions from his fans and many dropped their congratulatory messages.

Erigga began his music career in early 2010. He has worked with several producers, PFizzy, Snow Man, and Phizy Joe. Erigga’s first musical release was “Mo Street Gan”. The music video for the song was shot in Nigeria, directed by Akin Alabi. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

In 2013, Erigga released “Coupé Décalé ft Shuun Bebe”. The music video for the…