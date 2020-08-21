Actress Lori Loughlin, Husband Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced To Prison In College Admissions Scandal





American actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a college admission bribery scandal. Loughlin, 56, was sentenced to two months in prison at an online hearing Friday in federal court in Boston conducted via Zoom by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. A few […]

