



Talented singer and Popular songwriter, Adekunle Gold has released his highly anticipated third studio album dubbed Afro-Pop Volume 1. The album comes packed with 10 tracks. Released under EMI with licensing from Universal Music Operations Limited. The 33-year-old had earlier released some tracks as lead singles like AG Baby featuring Nailah Blackman. Taking to his […]

The post Adekunle Gold Releases His Highly Anticipated Album 'Afro Pop Vol. 1' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper