Buhari sets up panel to investigate sacking of Unilag VC | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday set up a visitation panel to investigate the sacking of the vice chancellor of the University of Lagos Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The president directed the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Dr Babalakin and Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel.

Buhari’s directive was disclosed late Friday by the Director, Press and public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), had earlier in the week urged Buhari to immediately constitute a special visitation panel to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the events that led to Ogundipe’s removal.

Speaking at a press conference ASUU National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said all persons found culpable in what it described as the illegal removal of Ogundipe should be made to face the wrath of the law.