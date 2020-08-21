How Nigerians can benefit from Grenada's citizenship-by-investment program





Mohammed Asaria is the managing director of Grenada-based Range Developments. He was born and brought up just outside London, and read Law at Cambridge University before joining a London City law firm. In 2005, he moved to Dubai and joined HSBC Investment bank. Six years later, he founded Range Developments and have been developing projects […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper