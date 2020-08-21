INEC warns political tension in Edo may lead to state of emergencyNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that the fierce political tension brewing in Edo ahead of the September 19 governorship poll may lead to a declaration of a state of emergency in the state, if not carefully managed.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, gave the warning in an interaction with heads of media organisations in Benin.

Okoye said the commission was ready for the Edo election but pleaded with leaderships of the political parties and their supporters to sheath their swords and maintain the peace for a hitchfree poll.

He warned the political gladiators to conduct their campaigns within the ambit of the law.

According to him, the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic has created an unusual electoral atmosphere never experienced before.

“We are aware that INEC has never conducted elections under a pandemic situation.

“Therefore, this…