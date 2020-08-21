Nigeria accounts for over 60 % products under ECOWAS Trade Scheme

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, says Nigeria has over 60 per cent products under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

He also said the country also had over 2,400 companies and 6,900 products under the scheme.

Dada said this at the opening of the National Consultation Workshop on the ECOWAS Post 2020 Vision on Thursday in Abuja.

The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (MBNP), in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission.

According to him, the authority of Heads of State and Government during its Ordinary Session in June 2007, had adopted the transformation ECOWAS vision 2020.

He said it was aimed at setting clear directions and goals to significantly raise the standard of living of the people through conscious and inclusive programmes.

Dada stated that the ECOWAS had established a roadmap to come up with a post 2020 vision for the sub-region.

He added that the…