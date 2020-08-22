Air ambulance carrying Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Germany | The Guardian Nigeria News

An air ambulance landed in the German capital on Saturday carrying Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has suffered a suspected poisoning, after a day-long standoff over his medical evacuation.

The plane, chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, landed at 8:47 am local time (0647 GMT) at Tegel airport in Berlin, where Navalny is expected to be transferred to the Charite hospital for treatment.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell into a coma after becoming suddenly ill Thursday on a plane to Moscow that had to make an emergency landing in Omsk.

His aides say they believe he was poisoned, apparently by a cup of tea at the airport, and blamed Putin, though Russian doctors said tests showed no trace of any poison.

Doctors treating him in Omsk had refused to let Navalny leave but reversed course after his family and staff demanded he be allowed to travel to Germany.

As the plane left Omsk at…