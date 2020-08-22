Atiku’s staff fault reported mass sack, molestation of female worker | The Guardian Nigeria News

Staff of former vice president Atiku’s Adama beverages limited have described as false and libelous, a recent media report of mass sack of workers and molestation of a female staff.

The company’s union of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), said it was untrue that there is an ongoing massive sack of staff and maltreatment of a female worker and other sundry allegations.

A statement co-signed by the chairman of the union, Mr. Palke Bwalbumo and his secretary Mr. Danjuma Audu faulted the said news item in its entirety saying it is libelous aimed at tarnishing the good image of the company.

According to a statement copied our reporter, “concerning reports in a section of the media alleging that the management of Adama beverages Ltd producers of the popular Faro table water and beverages engaged in unethical conducts inimical to industrial labor relations, we wish to state that the story in its entirety is fabricated lies aimed at tarnishing the…