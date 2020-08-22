Buhari Suspends Babalakin, Ogundipe, Sacks Acting VCNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Wale Babalakin, to recuse himself from official duties relating to the institution.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, who broke the news in a statement yesterday, said Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was also directed to recuse himself as Vice-Chancellor, adding that a panel has been set up to probe the crisis rocking UNILAG.

The panel, which is chaired by Tukur Sa’ad, former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, has Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, and Jimoh Bankole as members.

Expected to submit its report within two weeks, the seven-man panel is to review the report of the council sub-committe on review of expenditure of the university since and make appropriate recommendation after given those indicted an opportunity to themselves. It is also expected to examine steps…