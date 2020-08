The Debt Management Office (DMO) has denied a media report on Sunday about an alleged N1 08 billion fraud at the agency. A statement by the DMO Director General, Ms.Patience Oniha described the report as a fabrication by a section of disgruntled staff protesting a recent deployment exercise undertaken by the DMO management. She described […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper