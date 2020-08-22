



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will appear before a Greek prosecutor Saturday to face charges of allegedly assaulting police on the island of Mykonos, with his lawyer promising a swift resolution. “Everything is going well. Maguire denies the charges. If all goes well, we’ll be done (today),” Constantinos Darivas told Greek sports website gazzetta.gr. Darivas […]

The post Man Utd's Maguire in court over police 'assault' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper