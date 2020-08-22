PDP flays shutdown of corruption probes in House of Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the shutdown of all ongoing corruption allegation investigations in the House of Representatives.

The party described the decision to halt the sitting of various committees carrying out investigation on allegations of corruption against the executive arm of government as a deliberate design “to cover the stench of corruption oozing out of the APC administration.”

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party charged the Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, to “stop circumventing the statutory duties of the House of Representative and placing wedges in the way of the fight against corruption by the legislature.”

The PDP describes the shutdown order by the APC leadership of the House of Representatives as a clear example of corruption fighting back from within the government circle, which must be condemned by all Nigerians.

The party noted that such “incursion…