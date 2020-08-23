Aisha Buhari returns to Nigeria after medical treatment abroad





Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria President Muhammad Buhari, said she has returned to the country after medical treatment abroad. Mrs Buhari, however, did not disclose her returning destination and the ailment she treated when she left Nigeria. “I am well now and fully recovered and have since returned back home, Nigeria,” she said on Twitter […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper