It’s time for Orhionmwon LGA to produce Governor – Ize-IyamuPolitics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC candidate for the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo, says it is the turn of Orhiomwon Local Government Council to produce the next governor of the state.

The All Progressives Congress candidate made the assertion on Saturday during his electioneering at Iyoba Ward 4 and Ugboko Ward 5 of the local government area.

Ize-Iyamu, who hails from Orhionmwon local government area, said: “God has given us the nomination; it’s just for you to vote for APC on Sept. 19.

“We are looking for 100 per cent votes from these wards; we want to win the 12 wards in Orhionmwon.

“I am not happy with the poor development in the council and I promise to provide the basic amenities in the council if I become the Edo governor.

“One of the first things I want to provide in this council is electricity, because power supply promotes development.

“I will also ensure that the Benin-Abraka Road that transverses this council will also be reconstructed,” he…