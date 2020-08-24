3 Signs That Shows You Need To End Your RelationshipGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Relationships are blissful when things are smooth. However, it can be the most draining thing when you are with the wrong person. Cutting ties with romantic partners can be a bit of a herculean task at times.

Regardless of whether you’ve been with someone for a few years or a few months, it’s always tricky trying to figure out when to cut ties with a romantic partner. What if you regret it? What if they react terribly? And how can you differentiate between needing to go on a break and needing to break up altogether?

Here are some signs to show you need to leave that relationship:

Negativity

If you are unable to talk to your partner about anything contentious without having an argument, then it’s a big warning sign to get out. According to dating expert James Preece: