78,120 farmers abandon food production in Borno, Taraba, othersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• As attacks by insurgents, bandits persist

• 70,000 hectares of arable land abandoned

• Despair with no succour in sight

No fewer than 78,000 farmers in Borno, Katsina, Taraba, Plateau and other states in the north have abandoned their farmland as a result of attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and herdsmen.

About 56,000 Internally Displaced Households (IDH) farmers from 28 communities in Borno State, who cultivated about 95,000 metric tonnes of crops yearly, have lost no less than 504,000 metric tonnes of food since 2015.

Before their displacement, the farmers engaged in wet and dry season farming and fishing, cultivated no less than 56,000 hectares of land and got an average of 1.5 metric tonnes of grains per hectare.

But since 2015, they have consistently lost their produce to Boko Haram insurgents.

The total number of farmers in 56,000 displaced Borno households is about 1.5 million people, currently taking refuge at 24 Internally Displaced…