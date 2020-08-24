COVID-19 triggers conversion of properties to rental apartmentsProperty — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Faced with the stark realities in the real estate sector, property developers are responding creatively to economic dynamics and fundamentals to ensure cash flow.

One of the strategies recently adopted by investors is the renting of apartments earlier put up for sale for easier up-takes.

They are taking advantage of prime locations in the city centres where there are large clusters of middle class workers.

Consequently, the market is witnessing appreciable conversion of houses to apartments across major cities in Nigeria.

The property market in the past years has been down with no serious activities as Nigerians become cash strapped. The advent of COVID-19 has also worsened the impact on real estate buyers.The effect is poor purchasing power of many Nigerians.

While this measure may not be the best for investors in terms of quick returns, experts consider it as a remedial approach considering the impact of rising inflation and imbalance in foreign exchange on homebuyers worsened by…