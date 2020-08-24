Fatality rate on steady decline – PTFNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (COVID-19) says the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is on the decline in the last five months but there is need for caution.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said this during the daily briefing of the task force on Monday in Abuja.

Mustaph said “the PTF has however continued to study the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) and we note that it has been on steady decline over the last few months.

​”On April 30; 3 per cent, May 31; 2.8 per cent, June 30; 2.3 per cent, July 31; 2.0 per cent and Aug. 22; 1.92 per cent.

“We are however convinced that our sample collection is still low. We therefore encourage states to ramp up their testing and to declare correct results because early detection will ultimately translate to treatment and ultimately level the curve.

“With our statistics standing at 52,227 cases and 1,002 fatalities and 38,945 recoveries, Nigeria, however, maintains the 4th highest…