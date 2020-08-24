FCT natives send SOS to Buhari over demolitionNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Indigenes of Apo, Akpajenya and Garki communities, FCT, have sent Save-Our-Souls (SOS), message to President Muhammadu Buhari over plans to demolish more houses by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA), without resettlement and compensation.

Rev. Tanko Danjuma, a stakeholder and spokesperson of Akpajenya community, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Sunday, to express dissatisfaction with FCDA’s policies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that over 134 houses were demolished in Akpajenya community on Aug. 15, by FCT Development Control to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

Danjuma alleged that claims by FCDA that they had been resettled and compensated before the demolition exercise was not true, adding that the resettlement process was still ongoing.

“We have been in court for over six years for the Garki, Akpanjeya and Apo community on the resettlement issue which is still…