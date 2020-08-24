Institute petitions presidency over ALSCON neglect despite Supreme Court rulings





The Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN) has petitioned the Presidency over the politics and litigations frustrating the functioning of $3.1 billion Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom state for 23 years running. ALSCON has been shut down for years with thousands of its workers sent to the labour […]

