It’s not too late to save Nigeria, says UtomiPolitics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In this interview with MARCEL MBAMALU and KABIRAT AZEEZ, professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, says it is not too late to save Nigeria

You’re co-chair with Former House of Representatives Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’aba, of National Consultative Front (NCF), pledging to save Nigeria. Why is that? Why now?

I guess an appropriate and short answer would be to adopt the title of my last book, ‘Why Not and Why Not Now.’

Yes, indeed, why not. The book was serialised in two newspapers; so, I guess people are familiar with why Why Not is appropriate answer. But if you should desire further explanation, all you should do is look around. Nigeria is in multiple rolling civil wars. In the North East, it is called Boko Haram insurgency. In Benue and North Central, it is called herdsmen. In the North…