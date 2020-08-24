PSG old boy Coman comes back to haunt former clubSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Kingsley Coman spent a decade at Paris Saint-Germain, coming up through the club’s academy and making four senior appearances, but it was his goal which condemned the French giants to defeat in Sunday’s Champions League final.

The 24-year-old Coman headed the only goal in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory in Lisbon, inflicting a devastating blow on his boyhood club in their first appearance in the final of European football’s premier competition.

Coman’s match-winning turn served PSG another reminder, this the most painful of all, of the stream of talented academy products to leave in recent years, including Adrien Rabiot and current Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Teenager Tanguy Kouassi also snubbed the…