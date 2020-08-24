What You Need To Know About African DrinksGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

What’s your favourite African drink?

Here in Africa, there are a lot of amazing natural drinks which need little or no preparation; from dairy to fruits, tea, you name it. What is more? In many parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, tropical fruits are readily available. A dash of pineapples, oranges, paw-paw, lemons and Viola!! You have your refreshing drink ready to go down the only way it should.

But besides fruits, we have amazing spice and herb drinks you can make that are absolutely delicious and healthy as well. Let’s explore the options and drinks you can likely create right in the comfort of your home.

Tea

You’ll find tea grown in East Africa and also in some parts of West Africa. The leaves of different plants are used to make tea. In Sierra Leone, the people make tea from the leaves of a plant called the “tea bush,” which has large green leaves.

There are special rituals that are associated…