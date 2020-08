You can never run out of new music to play this week following the release of the Afro Pop Vol. 1 album from Adekunle Gold, Fireboy’s sophomore album APOLLO and Cuppy’s debut album, Original Copy. Straight from last Friday, here are 7 songs that we think you should listen to: Exclusive – Adekunle Gold ft. […]

The post 7 New Songs You Need To Listen To This Week appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper