Amitabh Bachchan Resumes Filming After Recovering From CoronavirusGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back at work filming India’s version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” following a bout of COVID-19, while authorities eased coronavirus curbs on movie and TV shoots.

A blanket ban on studio activity in March dealt a huge blow to India’s cinema and TV industries, hitting not just Bollywood, the world’s most prolific film factory, but also regional movie-making hubs and productions for television and streaming platforms.

In June shooting was allowed again but with strict rules, including a ban on actors and crew aged over 65 — including Bachchan, 77 — until a court overturned that earlier this month.

Late Sunday the government eased the regulations but still insisted that common facilities be regularly sanitised, masks worn and social distancing “followed as far as possible”.

But the relaxation depends on individual Indian states, and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai and Bollywood and responsible…