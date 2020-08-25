Banks, telcos defy recession as COVID-19 pandemic lingersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Growth to remain weak till 2021

• Economists seek interventions in productive sector, debt

servicing

With the imposition of social-distancing measures dominating second quarter of 2020, demand for financial and telecommunications services appears to have aided the resilience of the two sectors at a time the world is preparing for the worst recession.

Contrary to projections by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s -6.10 per cent contraction in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter, affirms concerns that the negative impact of COVID-19…