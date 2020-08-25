Clashes at US protest over police shooting of black manWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Police fired tear gas on Monday when a protest demanding racial justice in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin turned violent, as rage builds once more in the US at the shooting of a black man by a white officer.

Clashes erupted for a second night after a video circulated showing 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot and wounded in the back multiple times by police Sunday with his three children watching.

Shortly after a curfew imposed on Kenosha County began at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Tuesday), local police dressed in crowd control gear began pushing protesters back from outside a county courthouse using tear gas, an AFP…