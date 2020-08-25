Clashes at US protest over police shooting of black manWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI – AUGUST 24: A car attempts to drive through a crowd of protestors on August 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This is the second night of rioting after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the drivers side of a vehicle. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP

Police fired tear gas on Monday when a protest demanding racial justice in the city of Kenosha in Wisconsin turned violent, as rage builds once more in the US at the shooting of a black man by a white officer.

Clashes erupted for a second night after a video circulated showing 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot and wounded in the back multiple times by police Sunday with his three children watching.

Shortly after a curfew imposed on Kenosha County began at 8:00 pm (0100 GMT Tuesday), local police dressed in crowd control gear began pushing protesters back from outside a county courthouse using tear gas, an AFP…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR