El-Rufai hails peace initiative in Zangon Kataf, pledges govt supportNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has hailed the peace initiative spearhead by community leaders in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and pledged government support to ensure lasting peace in the area.

The governor gave the commendation on Tuesday in Kaduna when a delegation from the area led by the Agwatyap, Chief Dominic Yahaya, formally updated him on the peace summit, which was held on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the peace summit involved the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities in the area, who signed a 14-point agreement for peaceful co-existence in the area.

“We are particularly grateful to His Highness, the Agwatyap for his leadership in bringing together the diverse communities in his chiefdom to begin the process of rebuilding trust and restoring peace.

“We thank the community leaders and civic-minded individuals that have helped kickstart this dialogue process.

“All who seek to replace violent strife with harmony can be assured of…