Fayemi receives Olumilua’s corpse for burial in EkitiNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The corpse of former governor of the old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, was formally received on Tuesday by Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti from his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had led top government functionaries in handing over the remains of the former governor to Fayemi at Ikere- Ekiti border town.

Speaking while receiving the corpse, Fayemi reiterated that the two states had resolved to accord Olumilua the best farewell any good leader deserved.

Fayemi also said at the occasion that Olumilua lived an exemplary life for his successors to follow and thus deserved the best of a final outing.

Present at the brief event were children and family members of the deceased, including Ekiti Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Chief Olumuyiwa Olumilua.

The late Olumilua, who died on June 4 at 80 years, was governor between 1992 and 1993.

Fayemi had during his condolence visit to the residence of the…