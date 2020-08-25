Nigerian universities , others to resume soon, says ministerNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on Monday, assured Nigerian students that tertiary institutions across the country will reopen very soon.

Although he did not give a specific date for the re-opening, he urged the students to stop protesting.

He noted they the ministry is working to articulate the situation report from the National Universities Commission, NUC, and other regulatory bodies of various tertiary institutions and present to the Presidential Task Force, PTF on COVID-19 for evaluation.

Nwajiuba, who disclosed this while responding to questions at the Presdential Task Force briefing in Abuja, added that the ministry has received calls from private universities and public universities for reopening of tertiary institutions in the country.

“There have been a lot of improvement, however, the guidance we have given and for which we are receiving feedback from many institutions are the moment includes a germut of items that you need to…