Tragedy struck in a family of six as kerosene explosion killed 45-year-old father, two children and his brother-in-law in Ikot Ekpo community of 8 miles, Calabar, the Cross River state.

The sad incident which was suspected to be caused by adulterated kerosene happened on Monday night when the surviving daughter was asked by the mother who also survived the fire to refill the kerosene lantern on doing that, the lantern exploded, she threw it and ran out of the house.

Confirming the incident, the Landlord, Efiom Offiong Efanga, said, “I had a call at about a minute to ten O’clock that there was a fire outbreak in my compound so I had to rush down here. By the time I got here, the neighbours had succeeded in putting out the fire…