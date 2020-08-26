Agency warns states contiguous to River Niger to brace up for impending flood





As River Niger reaches red alert Following warning alert received from the Niger Basin Authority indicating that River Niger has reached Red alert of 6.60m the Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency has warned states contiguous to the Niger River to brace up for impending flood disaster. The agency warned that It is expected that the flood […]

