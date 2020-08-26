Chelsea sign Leicester’s Ben ChilwellSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chelsea on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The England left-back is Blues manager Frank Lampard’s third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig.

“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club,” 23-year-old Chilwell said on Chelsea’s website.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season.”

While both clubs have kept quiet…