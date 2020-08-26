Fani-Kayode withdraws his insults, expresses regrets for attack on reporter





Former Nigerian minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that he regretted the verbal attack on a Daily Trust reporter Eyo Charles at a press briefing in Calabar. But the former minister did not apologise to the reporter directly and only “hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper