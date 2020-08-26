Osimhen ‘feared racism’ in Italy before joining NapoliSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

New Napoli signing Victor Osimhen said Wednesday he had been sceptical before agreeing to join the Serie A club because of the racist reputation of some fans in Italy.

Napoli splashed out a club record fee of up to 80 million euros ($94.6 million) to sign the Nigeria forward from French outfit Lille.

“There was a bit of scepticism on my part, because the issue of racism is a problem that exists everywhere,” Osimhen told journalists.

“Then I visited the city of Naples, saw the environment with my own eyes and realised that I am in a wonderful city.

“(Racism) is a worldwide issue. I’m sure I have chosen well and the Neapolitans will make me feel at home with their love.”

Racism has been a recurring problem in Italian stadiums, including monkey noises directed at black players.

Last season Brescia’s Italy international Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after being targeted at Lazio and Hellas Verona.

But Osimhem said he had “always been convinced that…