



The Senate has asked the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure remittance of 1% from the federation account into the coffers of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in line with the extant laws with effect from September this year. This happened when NASENI Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna made […]

The post Senate asks FG to effect 1% remittance into NASENI account annually appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper