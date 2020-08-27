Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Becomes First Person Worth $200 BillionGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jeff Bezos was already the world’s richest man. Now his net worth has skyrocketed once again, setting another new record.

On Wednesday, the Amazon CEO’s wealth reached an estimated $202 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the company’s shares soared.

The explosive growth in Bezos’ fortune is being driven by his holdings in Amazon (AMZN). The company’s stock is up about 25% over the last three months and 86% so far this year.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, keeps breaking records with his wealth. In 2017, he became the richest person on the planet. And last month, his estimated net worth jumped to almost $172 billion, marking a new global high.

Also, other tech tycoons have been getting much wealthier throughout the pandemic as demand for their companies’ goods and services continues to grow.

Earlier this month, Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dubbed a “centibillionaire,”…