Covid-19 contacts should be tested, regardless of symptoms – WHO — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

People exposed to someone diagnosed with coronavirus should be tested whether they show symptoms or not, the World Health Organization said Thursday, after US health authorities said they were not needed.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website earlier this week shifted from its position that all close contacts of known Covid-19 cases should be tested, suggesting that those with no symptoms “do not necessarily need a test.”

When asked about the shift, the WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove did not mention the US situation specifically but told reporters the UN health agency recommends that “contacts, if feasible, should be tested, regardless of the development of symptoms.

“We know that people who have…