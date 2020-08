The world’s number one international talent show, The Voice Nigeria is back with its third installment of the show. This season of the show is sponsored by First Bank, Baba Ijebu and many others. The show will be fully produced in Nigeria and it promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic than ever […]

