How COVID-19 fuels spike in fake drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Recent reports indicate that the ongoing Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to scarcity and rise in prices of essential medicines, sanitisers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical products. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the situation has led to more people patronising counterfeit and fake or substandard medicines – both to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The situation has raised lots of questions: What are the possible sources of fake and substandard drugs at times like this? What are the implications on efforts to contain COVID-19? What are the best ways to address the situation?

A consultant clinical pharmacist, public health specialist/health educator and National Chairman, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists in Nigeria (AHAPN), Dr. Kingsley Chiedu Amibor, said the COVID-19 pandemic no doubt has completely disrupted the medicines supply chain and brought with it huge…