Labour, legislators move to end rape, gender restrictions | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Seek stiffer penalties for offenders

In efforts to nip in the bud cases of rape and other forms of gender-based violence, Women Commission of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), is partnering with Senator Oluremi Tinubu to ensure the Criminal Code Act as amended, is passed into law.

The Criminal Code Act Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (SB.02) was sponsored by Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central Senatorial District) on September 24, 2019.



The Women Commission said it is also working with the National Assembly and Ministry of Labour and Employment for Nigeria to ratify the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention (C) 190 seeking to end violence and harassment in the workplace.



TUC Deputy President, Oyinkan Olasanoye, who disclosed this during a campaign on, “Say no to rape and all forms of gender based violence,” organised by the Women Commission held across the federation, said the group is…