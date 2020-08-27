Maize import policy raises dustNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Millers accuse farmers of shifting burden

• 100,000MTs extra needed monthly, says investor

• ‘Policy badly executed, timing inappropriate’

The ban on importation of maize by the Federal Government has raised conflicts among Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), farmers and millers.

The policy is being executed by the CBN on behalf of the Federal Government.

While some members of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) and feed millers seek a window to import the grain, the apex bank insists it will not, for any reason, sabotage the economy by lifting the ban,

The ban was introduced, amid COVID-19 pandemic, to strengthen the economy and mitigate the falling value of naira.

Some members of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) and feed millers had demanded a window to import about 360,000 metric tonnes of maize to bring down cost of production.

The Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said: “There is no plan to reverse that…