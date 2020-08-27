NLC threatens to tackle infractions on workers’ rightsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), says it will mobilise action against state governments and other employers of labour using the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to sack workers and undermine their rights.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, said this while speaking with newsmen on the commencement of the Central Working Committee (CWC), meeting of the NLC on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Wabba said that organised labour and its allies would tackle any infraction on workers’ rights.

According to him, organised labour is worried at the trend whereby workers are being used as scapegoats for the economic challenges brought about by COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are having this meeting at a time when workers are going through various challenges.

“We expect to make far-reaching pronouncements on how to engage employers of labour that have tried to undermine the fundamental rights of workers, especially state governments.

“If you remember, we had written to two state governors on…