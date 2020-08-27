Private varsities thrive on smart school hub, GoogleNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ASUU dismisses online learning as ruse

• Local hub owners say multiple taxation made them ineffective

Following the shutdown of tertiary institutions in compliance with Federal Government’s directive on the COVID-19 pandemic, private institutions have successfully thrived on digital options of teaching and learning. This is in contrast to total stoppage of academic activities in public tertiary institutions.

The feat by private universities comes against the backdrop of complaints by local hub owners that they have not been able to provide significant digital solutions needed to bail out education institutions due to lack of government support. They also, yesterday, blamed their failure on imposition of multiple taxation by tiers of government on the over 150 technology hubs across the country.

Among private universities that have successfully deployed technology are Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State; Anchor University, Ayobo,…