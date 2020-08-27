South African mauled to death by his two white lions in front of wife — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A South African man identified as West Mathewson, has been mauled to death by two lionesses after he opened the paddock he kept them in to take them for a morning walk.

West Mathewson, 68, was mauled to death by the two adult white lions which he had kept since they were cubs rescued from a “canned hunting farm” where wild animals are hunted in enclosures.

He was killed during a walk on Wednesday morning around the game lodge that he ran, South African police confirmed.

Mathewson was dead with multiple injuries at the time the police and emergency services arrived at his lodge.

“The deceased walked about with these lions on the game farm. It looks like the lions were used to him, but the police often advise people always to be wary of wild animals regardless of the circumstances under which they are kept,” Brigadier Motlafela said.

Photos on the website of the Lion Tree Game Lodge showed visitors photographed posing with the lions.

The lions have been relocated to…