WAEC says candidates with COVID-19 not a death sentenceNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mr Patrick Areghan, Head, West African Examination Council (WAEC), has called on candidates infected with the COVID-19 writing the ongoing examinations not to panic saying “the virus is not a death sentence”.

Areghan, who made this known on Wednesday at the end of a monitoring visit to Federal Government Boys College, Apo, Abuja said that no student infected with COVID-19 would miss the examinations.

“I want to assure you and the Nigerians that anywhere we have COVID-19 candidate, we make sure that he or she writes the examinations. It is not a death sentence, there is no stigma.

“We don’t want anybody to miss the exams. It’s no fault of theirs. We can defeat this disease provided we take…