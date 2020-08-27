WAEC says candidates with COVID-19 not a death sentenceNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An exam inspector is seen walking across the hall as Students of Government Secondary School Wuse, are seen taking the West African Examination Council (WAEC) 2020 test, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Abuja, Nigeria August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Mr Patrick Areghan, Head, West African Examination Council (WAEC), has called on candidates infected with the COVID-19 writing the ongoing examinations not to panic saying “the virus is not a death sentence”.

Areghan, who made this known on Wednesday at the end of a monitoring visit to Federal Government Boys College, Apo, Abuja said that no student infected with COVID-19 would miss the examinations.

“I want to assure you and the Nigerians that anywhere we have COVID-19 candidate, we make sure that he or she writes the examinations. It is not a death sentence, there is no stigma.

“We don’t want anybody to miss the exams. It’s no fault of theirs. We can defeat this disease provided we take…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

